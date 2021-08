An eventual National League MVP with the Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich was a sight to see for the Miami Marlins over his first five seasons in Major League Baseball. Yelich hit .290 for the Marlins and had at least 30 doubles in each of his final four seasons. On this day five years ago however, Yelich saved the day with his defense. In the top of the ninth inning, Yelich capped a 5-4 victory for Miami over the Chicago White Sox by throwing out the would-be tying run out at the plate.