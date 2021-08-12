Cancel
Colts Training Camp Update: DE Kwity Paye Suffers Ankle Injury; WR Michael Strachan Shines Again

By Luke Schultheis
Stampede Blue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts had indoor training camp practice on Wednesday and were dealt another blow with a lower leg injury—only this time, a sprained ankle:. Now, it’s certainly possible that this is a minor injury that should only keep Kwity Paye out a few days or so—but given how things have gone this offseason, you can’t blame Colts fans for being overly ‘gloom and doom’ when it comes to any lower leg injury now.

Sam Ehlinger
Mike Chappell
Michael Jordan
Carson Wentz
