Colts Training Camp Update: DE Kwity Paye Suffers Ankle Injury; WR Michael Strachan Shines Again

The Indianapolis Colts had indoor training camp practice on Wednesday and were dealt another blow with a lower leg injury—only this time, a sprained ankle:. Now, it’s certainly possible that this is a minor injury that should only keep Kwity Paye out a few days or so—but given how things have gone this offseason, you can’t blame Colts fans for being overly ‘gloom and doom’ when it comes to any lower leg injury now.