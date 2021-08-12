Cancel
'Big Brother' 2021: Fans Frustrated by Veto Ceremony's Cliffhanger

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 6 days ago

During the previous episode of Big Brother, the new Head of Household, Derek X, nominated Sarah Beth and Britini for eviction. But, there's a backdoor plan in the works, as Derek X is seeking to nominate Christian if one of the two nominees comes down. Wednesday night's episode, unfortunately, ended on a cliffhanger before fans could see whether Derek X's plan came to fruition.

