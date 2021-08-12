'Big Brother' 2021: Fans Frustrated by Veto Ceremony's Cliffhanger

We're now up to the seventeenth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding alliance riffs and exits this season on Big Brother. As the days rolled on, with the addition of BB Bucks and a tempting casino room full of potential prizes, houseguests were excited to try out their luck for HOH and beyond. First thing first, the HOH competition was shown to us. A lounge-style song was played for the houseguests, two up there at a time, with lyrics referencing a past competition this season and three choices to buzz in on, HOH, Veto, and Wild Card. As the rounds went on, people were eliminated. In the end, the remaining houseguest, the one to win HOH, was Kyland. The mistake was made by him in this competition, Kyland went against a fellow alliance's wishes, specifically the plea from Azah to let her win. The Cookout Alliance felt the heat from within and the drama grew as could be seen in the tense whispers in the HOH competition.