MSU Denver Covid-19 Vaccine and Testing Requirements

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetropolitan State University of Denver, along with other institutions of higher education in Colorado, announced in April that it will require all students, faculty members and staff members to have Covid-19 vaccinations before the start of the fall 2021 semester. MSU Denver campus leaders made this decision in consultation with the Office of the Governor, the Colorado Department of Higher Education, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, MSU Denver Board of Trustees members and other higher-education CEOs throughout the state.

