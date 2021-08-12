Gable Steveson On Why He Is Going To WWE SummerSlam

Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson is set to attend WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As noted, Steveson won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last week, becoming the first U.S. heavyweight to win the men’s freestyle 125kb event since 1992. You can click here for details on the win with photos/video and comments from WWE and others. Steveson just spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he’s going to SummerSlam to watch WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns “do his thing” against John Cena.