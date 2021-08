The repairs to Fairfield Drive in Putnam Lake that were expected to take four months have been completed ahead of schedule and the road is once again open for travel. “Drivers in Putnam Lake can now travel across Fairfield Drive with total confidence in its safety,” said Legislator Ginny Nacerino (Patterson). “To have the bridge fully replaced is a real bonus to the residents and businesses that rely on Fairfield Drive every day. I want to thank the Putnam County Highway Department for a job well done.”