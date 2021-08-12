Retailers’ excess inventory fuels record donations to back-to-school events
This time of year, many communities across the country are holding back-to-school giveaways, handing out free backpacks and school supplies to low-income students. And with many families still feeling the economic effects of the pandemic, crowds are bigger than usual at many of these events. In Washington, D.C., almost 5,000 kids showed up with their families for the Get Ready 4 School Giveaway on a Saturday in late July.www.marketplace.org
Comments / 0