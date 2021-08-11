Blue Ox Music Festival to require negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend
Rising concerns surrounding a variant of coronavirus are causing rapid changes in the local music festival scene. The Blue Ox Music festival, an Eau Claire bluegrass/country music festival set to take place Thursday, Aug. 19 – Saturday, Aug. 21, announced Tuesday afternoon that all attendees will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result from within the past 72 hours upon entry.chippewa.com
Comments / 0