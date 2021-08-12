Robin Williams’ son pays tribute on 7th anniversary of actor’s death

Robin Williams’ son shared an emotional tribute to the actor-comedian on the seventh anniversary of his death.

Zak Williams, 38, posted a photo as part of this tribute to his father, who committed suicide Aug. 11, 2014, at his California home. He was 63.

“Dad, seven years ago today you passed on,” Zak Williams tweeted. “The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

After Robin Williams’ death, he was diagnosed with diffuse Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative disorder, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Lewy body dementia is a type of brain disease that affected Robin Williams’ thinking, memory and movement control, according to People.

Zak Williams discussed his father’s condition with Max Lugavere on his podcast, “The Genius Life.” In the podcast, Zak Williams’ addressed his father’s “frustration” and discomfort before his death, People reported.

Zak Williams also opened up in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, “Today” reported.

“I found myself extremely emotionally disregulated and feeling vulnerable and exposed when I wasn’t ready to be vulnerable,” Zak Williams said on Apple TV’s “The Me You Can’t See.” “And that created a major challenge for me.”

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, also marked the anniversary of her father’s death, offering support to others grieving the loss of family members, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss,” Zelda Williams tweeted. “New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting.

“We’re not alone.”

©2021 Cox Media Group