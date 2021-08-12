Cancel
Vermont State

Jay Peak ski resort’s Stenger reaches plea deal in Vermont fraud case, admits to false statement

Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Stenger, Jay Peak’s former CEO and president, has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the criminal case against him. According to paperwork filed Wednesday in federal court in Vermont, Stenger plans to plead guilty to a single charge of providing a false statement to the government. Other counts of providing false statements, as well as all of the fraud charges brought against him, would be dismissed.

