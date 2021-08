Gritty and friends are coming to the Ocean City Boardwalk. The Philadelphia Flyers 2021 Community Caravan is headed for the Ocean City, Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5 pm. The Caravan, which is now in its fifth consecutive year, will follow last season's mobile-pep-rally-style format throughout the summer-long event series deemed the team's "Road to October." But, this is the first time the Flyers Caravan has rolled down the Ocean City Boardwalk.