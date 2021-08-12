Cancel
Clayton County, GA

Crews battle massive fire at Clayton County recycling plant

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire at a metal recycling plant in Clayton County.

Channel 2 Action News viewers have sent in photos of a massive fire in the area of Forest Parkway and Jonesboro Road in Lake City.

Lake City police say the Amerigo Metal Recycling Plant caught fire and has been burning for hours. Officials say several old cars are burning.

Photos show a huge amount of smoke coming from the fire.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was inside the plant at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported, according to police.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

