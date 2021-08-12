adidas Forum Low Releases for Paris
Adidas Originals continues to drop impressive color options of the Forum Low, and this pair will pay tribute to the city of Paris. Going over this adidas Forum Low, it comes highlighted with White premium leather on the upper and perforations on the toe box and between the Three Stripes. Next, we have Pink accents while ‘Paris’ branding lands on the ankle strap and insoles. Other details include a White midsole and a Pink rubber outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com
Comments / 0