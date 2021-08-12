AndaSeat Reveals Black Widow Gaming Chairs
AndaSeat has already delivered several fantastic gaming chairs themed after your favorite Marvel heroes, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Ant-Man, and more. Now they're partnering with Disney and Marvel once more to give everyone's favorite super-spy her very own gaming chair, and the impressive chair comes in two Widow-esque designs. The chairs come in two styles, black and red and white and red (themed after her different suits in the new movie and in the comics), and both feature the Marvel logo on the top of the chair and back support cushion as well as the Black Widow symbol on the head cushion.comicbook.com
Comments / 0