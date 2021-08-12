Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: What's going to happen to Erika?

By Jodi Walker
Currently, season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a lot like sitting at the kids' table at Thanksgiving dinner in 2021: everyone is constantly on their phones while frantically stuffing their mouths with cheese. Except, unlike when I want my teenage cousin to validate my middle part, I'm actually thrilled each time the Beverly Hills Housewives bust out their phones in season 11. Because every time those Harry-Hamlin-acrylics get to tippy-tappin' on iPhone screens this season, it means that we're about to get a new morsel of insight into the eye of the Girardi storm…

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
How Yolanda Hadid helped Erika discover Tom’s alleged infidelity

Yolanda Hadid may not be a “Housewife” anymore, but she’s still helping the ladies in Beverly Hills. Erika Jayne claimed that she “never” looked through hubby Tom Girardi’s phone until she saw Hadid go through a divorce with David Foster in 2015 — which helped Jayne discover that Girardi had allegedly been having a “years-long” affair.
Erika Jayne Confirms She Will Be At The Reunion; Explains Why She Didn’t Quit Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Where are we all at with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season? It’s hard for me to decide what to feel. While watching Erika Jayne go down in flames is completely enrapturing, it took us eleven full episodes to finally get to some cast-mate call outs about her completely fraudulent existence.  Dorit Kemsely’s face said it all during […] The post Erika Jayne Confirms She Will Be At The Reunion; Explains Why She Didn’t Quit Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Erika Jayne picks up pizza at home in Versace robe

Erika Jayne wrapped up in a fluffy white Versace robe ($595) and Alexander Wang pool slides ($250) as she picked up pizza and soda for a night in at home. The star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” 50, stepped out makeup-free, wearing sunglasses and pulling her hair back in a bun.
Erika Jayne Reacts to Missing Lawsuit Money, Threatens Sutton Stracke on RHOBH

"You ever call me a liar again, I'm coming for you," says Erika -- after Sutton wonders if they've all been "duped." As the current season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" rolls forward, it's very clear Erika Jayne's divorce from Tom Girardi and the former couple's legal issues will become the focal point of its upcoming episodes.
Lisa Rinna Calls Out Real Housewives Producers Cutting Alleged “Screaming Fight” Between Production And Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne really started showing cracks in her story during this week’s episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And this even comes after Erika’s convoluted car crash story. Finally, Garcelle Beauvais showed up in the desert to ask Erika some real hard-hitting questions about her phony divorce. Erika claimed she had no idea how […] The post Lisa Rinna Calls Out Real Housewives Producers Cutting Alleged “Screaming Fight” Between Production And Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
Nema Vand Is Interested In Garcelle Beauvais; Garcelle Tells Him To Slide Into The DM’s

If you’ve been watching Shahs of Sunset, chances are you’re very familiar with Nema Vand. He’s been on a for a few seasons now and is the perennial bachelor on the show. While he originally joined with a girlfriend, that went down the drain quickly. All thanks to a flirtation with costar, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. […] The post Nema Vand Is Interested In Garcelle Beauvais; Garcelle Tells Him To Slide Into The DM’s appeared first on Reality Tea.
Erika Jayne Angry at Bravo for ‘Real Housewives’ Edit?

The embattled Erika Jayne is upset with Bravo for pulling a fast one with its editing of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Page Six reports. Her anger at Garcelle Beauvais on the show was misedited, insiders claim. In the show, it appeared that she accused Beauvais of “betraying” their friendship by revealing that her ex Tom Girardi still called her amid their ugly split.
Garcelle Beauvais talks about Erika Jayne drama on 'Real Housewives': She was 'so open'

If there is one thing fans know about Garcelle Beauvais, it's that she's tough. But she also doesn’t want to be defined by just one thing. The established actor, former model, author, recent reality star, current daytime television personality, mom of three and grandma to two (phew!) is a Hollywood celebrity of multitudes. Through all of them, she is able to maintain her no-holds-barred approach to life that is refreshing, real and above all else, tough.
'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne’s Family Dragged To Court As Part Of Thomas Girardi’s Bankruptcy Investigation

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s brother-in-law has been ordered to appear in court and show up with Thomas Girardi’s financial books. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the federal court presiding over the once-respected lawyer’s bankruptcy signed off on Robert Girardi being deposed. Article continues below...
Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi Reportedly Slash Asking Price For Pasadena Mansion In The Midst Of Legal Drama

The current season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the Erika Jayne show. And instead of being the reality TV star she thinks she is, she appears to be starring in a soap opera in her head. Her divorce from Tom Girardi amidst his embezzlement allegations ignited the flame and Erika’s trying to […] The post Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi Reportedly Slash Asking Price For Pasadena Mansion In The Midst Of Legal Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.

