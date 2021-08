FC Tucson’s press strategy cracked early as the defense conceded two goals in the opening 30 minutes in a 2-0 loss to North Texas SC. With Saturday night’s loss at Kino North Stadium, the Men in Black (4-7-4) have now dropped their last three games, two of which have come at home. FC Tucson has been shut out in each of the last two games and the team’s goal differential has also dipped to a league-worst minus-7.