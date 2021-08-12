Coastal Carolina University professor remembers student killed in Alaska plane crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University professor is remembering one of his students who was killed last week in a plane crash in Alaska. 20-year-old Rachel McArthur was going to be a junior at Coastal Carolina University this fall. She was majoring in Intelligence and National Security with dreams of working for the U.S. Government. Coastal Carolina University said her sudden death will leave a huge hole in the intelligence program.