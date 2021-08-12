Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Coastal Carolina University professor remembers student killed in Alaska plane crash

By Manny Martinez
wbtw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University professor is remembering one of his students who was killed last week in a plane crash in Alaska. 20-year-old Rachel McArthur was going to be a junior at Coastal Carolina University this fall. She was majoring in Intelligence and National Security with dreams of working for the U.S. Government. Coastal Carolina University said her sudden death will leave a huge hole in the intelligence program.

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Education
State
Georgia State
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Professor#Plane Crash#The U S Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy