Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Finney County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Kearny A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kearny and western Finney Counties through 930 PM CDT At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Leoti, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Finney and northeastern Kearny Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Finney County, KS
County
Kearny County, KS
City
Leoti, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Finney Kearny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy