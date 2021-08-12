Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Kearny by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Kearny A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kearny and western Finney Counties through 930 PM CDT At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Leoti, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Finney and northeastern Kearny Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
