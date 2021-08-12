Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 18:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 650 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Avondale, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glendale, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park, and Luke AFB. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 120 and 134. AZ Route 101 near mile marker 2. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 110. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH