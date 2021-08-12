Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

Pastor, community call for 24-hour ceasefire in Flint

By Mike Woolfolk
nbc25news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, MI-- After another teenager in Flint loses his life to gun violence, the community is now taking it upon themselves to launch a grassroots effort to make a difference. "We're saying, enough is enough," said Jeffery Hawkins, pastor of Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church while addressing community members at Ballenger Park on Wednesday. He's asking them to come together and commit to helping bring civility back to Flint.

nbc25news.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Society
City
Burton, MI
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Society
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ceasefire#Pastor#Genesee County Sheriff#Kettering University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 3

Community Policy