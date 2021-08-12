Pastor, community call for 24-hour ceasefire in Flint
FLINT, MI-- After another teenager in Flint loses his life to gun violence, the community is now taking it upon themselves to launch a grassroots effort to make a difference. "We're saying, enough is enough," said Jeffery Hawkins, pastor of Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church while addressing community members at Ballenger Park on Wednesday. He's asking them to come together and commit to helping bring civility back to Flint.nbc25news.com
