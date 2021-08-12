65 Roberts Street
Great investment property! Big three family home currently fully rented for $4,040 per month. Each unit has gas heat, separate utilities, laundry hook ups, three bedrooms, one bath and great hardwood floors. First floor unit has an updated kitchen; cabinets, counter tops and sink along with an updated bath. There is ample off-street parking for eight cars. Thirty year roof with approximately twenty years left and there will be a one year home warranty on the furnaces, hot water heaters and electrical through AMERICAN HOME SHIELD.www.anytimerealty.com
