65 Roberts Street

Back of the baseball card: 5 Bedrooms / 4 Full Baths / 1 Half Bath / 4,336 SqFt / MLS# 3281667. Take in scenes of nature from this remarkable Riverbend Timber frame home where Oak,Hickory,Walnut & Cherry trees greet you & is less than 5 min to dtwn Dexter & 20 min into A2. Bluestone walk to the front entry is a sense of peace & timelessness. Enter a world of refinished 7 inch pine floors, 3 story granite fireplace as the centerpiece of the great room w/oak timbers & walls of glass featuring Marvin transom & palladium windows. Spacious 1st floor primary ste w/doorwall to the deck, cathedral ceilings, walk-in w/California Closets & 2 person glassless slate shower. Cherry kitchen w/Corian counters, SS appliances overlooking the breakfast nook & door wall to the brick paver patio. Off the kitchen is a study/office, large food pantry & laundry leading to a 3 car garage. Dining area w/beamed ceiling could accommodate 12 or more guests at the custom table & doorwall to the deck. Upstairs is 3 bdrms, cathedral ceilings, 2 full baths & study/5th bdrm. Spiral staircase leads to the w/o basement w/family room, gaming space & full bath. Tucked away down a separate drive is a 40X60 insulated steel outbuilding w/concrete floors that would make any car enthusiast’s, contractor or equestrian riders day. Be sure to watch the narrated video tour!