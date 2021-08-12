121 Dexter Lane

Imagine love at first sight and that will happen once you see this beauty. It has been beautifully renovated with the new addition for New Kitchen with a New Granite countertop. ----------------------------------------------Almost everything you see on the inside is new: New Windows, New HVAC, New Floor, All New and Beautiful Bathrooms. new Paint, New design and title for the fireplace, New molding, and did I mention New Roof too? _____________________________________________________________________________________This beauty will make you feel like living at a 5-star villa Resort without paying millions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Location is Second to None: We are not just talking about Fort Hunt in General. We're talking about Waynewood, the Most sought-after Waynewood Neighborhood with the Best Waynewood Elementary School is right around the corner. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------If you're not familiar with Fort Hunt. You might want to look it up. It's only minutes from DC and traffic is almost always a not an issue. ---if it is not one of the best areas, it is the best area to live, work and raise a family in Alexandria.--------------------- In addition to lots of history, you can run, you can bike, you can boat and you can fish right there on the Potomac River. I'm exaggerating but it's like having your very own park, picnic area, bike trail, and the river to fish whenever you want.