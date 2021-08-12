Cancel
Real Estate

627 Shuttle Meadow Avenue

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to this absolutely stunning contemporary with over 3,300 sq. ft. of living space, located in the West End! This custom built home was totally renovated just two years ago. Sitting on over 1.6 acres, the home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, high ceilings and an open layout with plenty of natural sunlight. The show-stopping kitchen boasts a huge L-shaped island, granite countertops, skylight and newer stainless steel appliances. Relax in the gorgeous master suite with fireplace and a large master bath with a walk-in rain shower. Another large bedroom on the main level also has its own en suite bathroom. Updated mechanicals with newer AC units and high efficiency gas furnaces. The exterior features a wrap-around porch and level private yard with a smoke house. This property is truly one-of-a-kind. Schedule your showing today!

