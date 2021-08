Our modern understanding of trigonometry harks back to ancient Greek astronomers studying the movement of celestial bodies through the night sky. But in 2017, I showed the ancient Babylonians likely developed their own kind of “proto-trigonometry” more than 1,000 years before the Greeks. So why were the Babylonians interested in right-angled triangles? What did they use them for? I have spent the past few years trying to find out. My research, published today in Foundations of Science, shows the answer was hiding in plain sight. Read more: ...