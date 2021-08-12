Cancel
21 Chestnut Street

Cover picture for the articleThis 3 Bed 2 bath home is located in a beautiful and desirable Neighboorhood! This home has been meticulously maintained and ready for it's new family! It features 3 bedrooms upstairs, open concept Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room which features Brazilian cherry wood floors, and an Upgraded Full Bath.The Kitchen walks out to a beautiful 2-Tier composite-deck overlooking the above ground pool and luscious green backyard. The lower level features another Living Room/Entertaining Room with Kids Play area, another Full Bathroom, Finished Laundry Room and Closet/Storage Area. Common living areas all freshly painted, as well as new light fixtures installed. This home also features irrigation system in the front yard and backyard, and a 1 Car Garage. This home is move in ready! Close to schools, shopping, recreation and minutes to highway. DON'T WAIT to come see this HOME!

www.anytimerealty.com

