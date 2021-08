You would love this amazing 5 spacious bedrooms/3.5 baths with a fire place in the family room to keep you and your family warm in the winter. The kitchen and the family room provides an open floor plan that is very spacious with an island in the center of the kitchen/ granite tops/wood floors/backyard deck . Primary suite provides an bonus room. The fully finished basement features a bedroom with full bathroom and a family room that could be use when the in-laws, friends or family members come to town. The sought after Stafford Lakes Village community provides a pool, walking/bikes trails, tennis courts, a play ground, basketball court for you and your kids. This home is a must have. Cleaning and painting is still in the process. More photos will be provided.