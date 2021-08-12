Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairlee, VT

Out & About: Classicopia returns with Broadway tunes

Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRLEE — As vaccine rates rise in the Twin States, more groups have been making their return to performing in person. This weekend it’s Classicopia’s turn. Artistic director and pianist Daniel Weiser will perform alongside violinist Timothy Schwarz in “Broadway Violin.” The program, which they will perform three times, features Broadway hits by George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

www.vnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, VT
City
Fairlee, VT
City
Lebanon, NH
State
Vermont State
City
Hanover, NH
Local
Vermont Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rodgers
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Stephen Sondheim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Summer Music#Classicopia Org#U S State Department#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Syria
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy