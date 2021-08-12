Out & About: Classicopia returns with Broadway tunes
FAIRLEE — As vaccine rates rise in the Twin States, more groups have been making their return to performing in person. This weekend it’s Classicopia’s turn. Artistic director and pianist Daniel Weiser will perform alongside violinist Timothy Schwarz in “Broadway Violin.” The program, which they will perform three times, features Broadway hits by George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber.www.vnews.com
