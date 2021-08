Even though the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now available at $200 below its predecessor's original cost, you can still expect to pay quite a bit of cash for any of the best foldable phones on the market when they're not discounted. Luckily, there are always a few great ways to save on a new phone for those who know where to look. If you're hoping to purchase the latest device and maybe even save several hundred dollars in the process, you've come to the right place.