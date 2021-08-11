Cancel
Turlock, CA

Horse Dies, Rider Injured After Being Hit By Car Near Turlock

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
TURLOCK (CBS13) — A collision near Turlock left one teen hospitalized and the horse she was riding dead, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

Investigators said the teen, a 19-year-old from Turlock, was riding the horse westbound on E. Harding Road along the right edge of the road while a Chevy pickup truck was traveling northbound on Youngstown Road, which turns into E. Harding Road.

The CHP said the truck driver admitted to taking his eyes off the road when he reached for something in the truck. When he looked back up, he saw the teen on the horse and made a quick turn to the left.

The truck rotated counter-clockwise and slammed into the horse, tossing the teen to the roadway. This happened Wednesday morning just after 9.

Investigators said the horse died from its injuries and was taken from the scene by Stanislaus County Animal Services.

The teen was taken to the hospital to be treated for major injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

