Here’s what investors need to know about U.S. cannabis stocks. Cannabis investors had high hopes for the Canadian recreational marijuana market back in 2018, but revenue growth has disappointed up to this point as many legal Canadian cannabis producers continue to burn cash. In the U.S., cannabis investors were optimistic about the outlook for federal legalization when President Joe Biden won the November 2020 election and Democrats gained control of both houses of Congress. Unfortunately, Democrats have made limited progress on cannabis reform, and U.S. multistate operator, or MSO, stocks have struggled. Here are eight under-the-radar U.S. cannabis stocks that financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic is watching in 2021.