Aquaman 2 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Sequel Is Better Than the First Movie

One of the biggest surprises for James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels, besides the length of time it has taken for them to get made, is that actor Stephen Lang is set to return to the cast. As fans may recall, Lang took on the part of Colonel Miles Quaritch in the first film but was one of the few to not make it out of the movie alive, making his involvement in the follow-ups an unexpected turn of events. Speaking in a new interview Lang confirmed that his time on set is done for both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 while also hyping up the experience for those that are waiting.