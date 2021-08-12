Cancel
Movies

Aquaman 2 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Sequel Is Better Than the First Movie

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he was cast in DC's Aquaman as the king of Atlantis' biggest foe, Black Manta, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was a rising actor with only a few credits to his name. In the time since that film's release and the start of production on its sequel though he's gone on to start in Jordan Peele's Us, Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, an episode of Black Mirror, the upcoming Candyman reboot, The Matrix 4, and even won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a different DC Comics character in HBO's Watchmen. With that much more experience under his belt, Abdul-Mateen's praise for the upcoming sequel holds even more water.

