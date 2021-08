Fredericksburg, VA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) is excited to announce that it has purchased the existing land where its first mining facility is located. Previously, we had a ten year ground lease with any improvements made, including the warehouse being owned by the previous landlord at the end of the lease. After some negotiations, we were able to work out a deal and purchase it for $100,000 cash. With the improvements and additions we have made, the most recent tax assessment for 2021 is just under $1,100,000 which will now be a direct asset of the company.