XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – XONE

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Desktop Metal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ExOne common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share, representing a transaction value of $575 million, subject to a collar mechanism as described below and implying a 47.6% premium to the closing price of ExOne's common stock on August 11, 2021 and a 43.9% premium based on the 30-day average closing price of ExOne common stock. The transaction value also implies an acquisition multiple of 6.4x 2021 consensus revenue estimates for ExOne.