XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – XONE
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) to Desktop Metal, Inc. is fair to ExOne shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock.www.businesswire.com
