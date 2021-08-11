Cancel
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – XONE

Business Wire
 6 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) to Desktop Metal, Inc. is fair to ExOne shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock.

