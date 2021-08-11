Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Advisers want Congress to restore the SALT deduction

By Mark Schoeff Jr.
InvestmentNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Congress advances sweeping budget legislation, investment advisers are hoping lawmakers include a provision that would restore a deduction for state and local taxes. The Democratic-majority Senate approved early Wednesday morning along narrow party lines a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that provides the foundation for a bill that would fund a wide range of spending on social, climate and health care programs, among other areas.

www.investmentnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Thune
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Tax Deductions#Tax Bill#Tax Reform#Democratic#Senate#Democrats#Salt#Republicans#Gop#Sgh Wealth Management#The Democratic Party#Americans#D Ariz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Democrats want to use your taxpayer money to fund abortion on demand

In 1994, a prominent senator said, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.” That senator was Joe Biden. Then-Sen. Biden was a part of a strong bipartisan coalition defending the unborn and protecting anti-abortion voters from paying for abortions. But Biden has surrendered to extremists in the abortion industry, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the so-called "Squad," who want to force people to pay for abortion on demand across all government programs, beginning with gutting the long-standing Hyde Amendment.
Congress & CourtsFairfield Sun Times

Infrastructure bill passes in congress

North Dakota stands to gain more than $2 billion in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday morning 69 to 30, for a variety of priorities ranging from roads and bridges to energy and agriculture. Neighboring Montana, meanwhile, gets at least $2.8 billion. Nineteen Republicans, including...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Lawmakers pepper Congress with pleas for SALT tax break

WASHINGTON — Congress could soon have a chance to restore tax breaks that would especially benefit New Jersey residents, and the state’s congressional delegation is making sure that everyone on Capitol Hill knows how important the issue is to people in their districts. The push is to reinstate a federal tax deduction that disproportionately helps […] The post Lawmakers pepper Congress with pleas for SALT tax break appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Income TaxWashington Post

All About SALT, the Tax Deduction That Divides the U.S.

For as long as Americans have paid federal income taxes, they’ve been able to subtract some of what they pay to their state and local governments. This federal deduction for state and local taxes -- the SALT deduction, for short -- has a big influence on how the tax burden is divided. It tends to help taxpayers in wealthier, more urbanized states, where sales taxes are higher and real estate costs more. President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax reform capped the SALT deduction at $10,000. Restoring it in full is a key priority for Democratic lawmakers who represent districts in high-tax states.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

DOJ Civil Rights Division Calls On Congress To Pass Voting Rights Legislation

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights, testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, and called on Congress to pass the voting rights bills:. US Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke testified in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing about voting rights legislation on Monday, as the House prepares to move forward a major element of Democrats’ voting rights push.
Income TaxNJBIZ

Bill gains bipartisan backing for federal COVID funds to prevent $250M tax hike (updated)

New Jersey employers were told on Aug. 13 – just hours before the start of the weekend – that they’ll have to pay more than $250 million to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund after it was depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing record-high unemployment. Now, two South Jersey Democratic state senators are backing a mostly Republican-led effort to use federal funds from the Biden administration to the tax hike on employers.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MassLive.com

Congress needs to do its job on tax laws (Letters)

Regarding the article by Sen. Elizabeth Warren “How to fix our rigged tax system,” Aug. 15, page C4, once again we have a politician who is naive at best, likely ill-informed and certainly ill-equipped to represent U.S. citizens. She cites the rich, corporations and underfunded IRS as the root problems.
HomelessPosted by
The Hill

The SALT deduction cap makes it harder for communities to recover

To help our communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, Congress has a historic opportunity to rebuild our economy and create a sustainable future for all Americans by enacting President Joe Biden ’s full Build Back Better agenda — an agenda that will improve the lives of everyday people by investing in well-paying jobs, health care, infrastructure, public schools, higher education, child care, elder care and more.
ElectionsWashington Post

The latest GOP anti-mask lunacy is stirring a backlash. New polling reveals it.

The other day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened mask and other health mandates to “medical authoritarianism.” The Republican added that we may be witnessing “the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”. Because DeSantis was speaking in the hermetically sealed-off information...
Presidential Electionnewscentermaine.com

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce they have become parents

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that he and his husband, Chasten, have become parents. The former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted that they have wanted to grow their family for some time and were overjoyed to share the news. "The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Public Healthmontanarightnow.com

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been seen as a champion of fighting Covid-19 by Republicans — despite extreme surges in the state. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explores how, beyond the human toll, DeSantis's approach to the virus could also hurt his presidential chances in 2024.

Comments / 0

Community Policy