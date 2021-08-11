Advisers want Congress to restore the SALT deduction
As Congress advances sweeping budget legislation, investment advisers are hoping lawmakers include a provision that would restore a deduction for state and local taxes. The Democratic-majority Senate approved early Wednesday morning along narrow party lines a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that provides the foundation for a bill that would fund a wide range of spending on social, climate and health care programs, among other areas.www.investmentnews.com
Comments / 0