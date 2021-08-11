Cancel
Sarasota County, FL

'No Swim' Advisory lifted for area beaches 8/10

scgov.net
 8 days ago

SARASOTA COUNTY - The “No Swim” advisories that have been in place at Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, Manasota Key, Venice Beach, Venice Pier, and Blind Pass since Thursday, Aug. 5 have been lifted. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards. Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at these beach sites.

www.scgov.net

