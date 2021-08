Dabo Swinney had trouble hanging up the phone on Bobby Bowden. How could he? Swinney knew full well this phone call, about two weeks ago, was probably going to be their last. Bowden, 91, was coming to the end of his road, a spectacular path that included more than a few wins at Florida State and even more hearts won over as one of the more colorful and giving personalities in college football. Swinney loved Bowden, and it was going to be sad to lose him.