‘If you do a good job, I won’t kill you’: Paroled burglar viciously attacked and raped woman during 3-hour ordeal, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: This report contains graphic descriptions of allegations made by prosecutors in bond court. Six months after DeQuan Mayfield was released early from prison for his third, fourth, and fifth burglary convictions, he crawled through a Humboldt Park apartment window around 4 a.m on July 12 and confronted a woman in the bedroom, prosecutors said Wednesday.cwbchicago.com
