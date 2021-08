Tuolumne Public Health reports three new COVID-19 deaths of individuals who were recently hospitalized; a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. Public Health is reporting 96 new community cases including two new Sierra Conservation Center inmate case since Friday. There are 407 active community cases including 18 who are now hospitalized. Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, noted Friday that state modeling indicates that the numbers will likely continue to increase in the Mother Lode region until sometime between August 20-22, and then hopefully start to level off, as reported here.