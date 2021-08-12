Joby Aviation Shares Increased 33.6% In Market Debut

The shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) increased 265.48%. This is why it happened. The shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) – a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS, and anti-viral indications – increased 265.48%, going from a previous close of $4.20 to $15.35. Investors responded positively to Virpax Pharmaceuticals announcing that it has received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MMS019, its patented and proprietary high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product.