Joby Aviation Shares Increased 33.6% In Market Debut
The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) increased 33.6% in its market debut today. These are the details. The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) – a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing – increased 33.6% in its market debut today. Joby Aero had completed its previously announced business combination with Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to partnering with bold leaders and companies.pulse2.com
