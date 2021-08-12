Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Joby Aviation Shares Increased 33.6% In Market Debut

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) increased 33.6% in its market debut today. These are the details. The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) – a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing – increased 33.6% in its market debut today. Joby Aero had completed its previously announced business combination with Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to partnering with bold leaders and companies.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Joby Aviation Shares#Market Debut#Joby Aviation Inc#Rtp#Moonshot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Businessaithority.com

Spire Global Announces Completion of Merger With NavSight Holdings

Spire’s Common Stock to Commence Trading on NYSE Under the Ticker “SPIR”. Combined Company to Continue Providing Space-Based Data Solutions and Space Services to Global Customers. Gross Proceeds to Spire totaled $265 million, combining funds held in NavSight Holdings’ Trust and concurrent PIPE financing. Spire Global, Inc. a leading global...
Marketsfinextra.com

Bitpanda soars to $4.1 billion valuation on $263 million financing round

Vienna-based digital investment platform Bitpanda is now valued at $4.1 billion after a $263 million round led by Valar Ventures. The new financing round comes just four months after Bitpanda acheived Unicorn status from a $170 million Series B. Founded in Austria in 2014, Bitpanda started as a crypto-trading company....
Stockspulse2.com

Staffing 360 Solutions Shares Increased 15.72%: Why It Happened

The shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) increased 15.72%. This is why it happened. The shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) – a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK – increased 15.72%, going from a previous close of $2.29 to $2.65. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal 2021 second quarter and six-month financial results.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Joby Aviation Stock Popped Today, Then Dropped

Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) surged in early trading Tuesday -- up 15% in the first few minutes, then falling as far as flat against Monday's close by about 10:30 a.m. EDT. The shares seem to be perking up again as I type these words, but where they'll end up at day's end is anybody's guess.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Inc. Shares Slightly Up On Announcing Increase In Q2 2021 Revenue And Net Income

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) announced Tuesday it has generated $9.6 million in net revenue in the second quarter of 2021, up 8% sequentially. "We are working to build a global cannabis company that is not only profitable but one that introduces the power of cannabis to new markets worldwide," Blake Schroeder, the company's CEO, said.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First American Trust FSB Purchases New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Several...
Medical & Biotechpulse2.com

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Shares Increased 265.48%: Why It Happened

The shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) increased 265.48%. This is why it happened. The shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) – a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS, and anti-viral indications – increased 265.48%, going from a previous close of $4.20 to $15.35. Investors responded positively to Virpax Pharmaceuticals announcing that it has received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MMS019, its patented and proprietary high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product.
Stockspulse2.com

Bon Natural Life Shares Increased 14.4%: Why It Happened

The shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) increased 14.4% today. This is why it happened. The shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) – one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health, and personal care industries – increased 14.4% today, going from a previous close of $10.21 to $11.68. Investors responded positively to the company’s half-year financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2021.
Stockspulse2.com

LM Funding America Shares Increased 10.65%: Why It Happened

The shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) increased 10.65%. This is why it happened. The shares of technology-based specialty finance company LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) increased 10.65%, going from a previous close of $4.60 to $5.09. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2021.
pulse2.com

Enlivex Therapeutics Shares Increase Over 25% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV) increased by over 25% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV) – a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company – increased by over 25% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Enlivex Therapeutics reporting that after reviewing previously-reported Phase II trial data, the Israeli Ministry of Health has authorized the initiation of a proposed company-sponsored, multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized, blinded, Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

TILT Holdings Cannabis Co. Will Debut On NEO Exchange

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) revealed Monday that it has received approval to list its common shares on the NEO Exchange. The move follows the company's announcement that it had entered into a multi-state licensing agreement with cannabis product innovator brand 1906 and obtained four provisional licenses – issued by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission – for the cultivation, manufacturing and sale of adult-use cannabis at its Taunton location and to sell adult-use cannabis at its Brockton location.
Mocksville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

22nd Century Group begins trading on Nasdaq market

The common shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. began trading Monday on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The stock previously trade on the New York Stock Exchange American. Its symbol remains “XXII.”. 22nd Century, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it...
Economyphocuswire.com

VTrips plans $250M acquisition spree following investment

VTrips plans to invest more than $250 million in acquiring vacation rental management companies in the near future. The company says it will leverage funds received via a “significant minority equity investment” from Hudson Hill Capital to speed up its acquisition strategy. In a statement, the Florida-based vacation rental management...
Stockspulse2.com

Sesen Bio Shares Fell Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) fell by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) – a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer – fell by over 10% pre-market. This is a continuation of the stock price trending down from the previous trading session.
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Joby Aviation Questions & Anwsers

You can purchase shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Joby Aviation. Q. What is the target price for Joby Aviation (JOBY) stock?. Q. Current Stock Price for Joby Aviation (JOBY)?. Q.

Comments / 0

Community Policy