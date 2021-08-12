Iceland Junior Teamer Alexandra Tomasdottir Commits to Northern State

This weekend the Minnesota State Junior Legion baseball tournament will be held for the second time in Montevideo. Previously, Montevideo hosted the tournament in 2018, and made a pitch to the State board in Spring of 2019 for 2020. “They were so impressed with how we did things in 2018 they awarded us the tournament again,” says one of the volunteer organizers, Jennie Gunlogson. However, due to COVID, the 2020 tournament was delayed and now takes place August 6th, 7th, and 8th.