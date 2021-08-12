Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Clouds could keep view of annual meteor shower at bay

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Perseids will be at its peak the next two nights, but clouds might keep us from getting a great view.

The annual meteor shower started a couple of weeks ago, but Wednesday night and Thursday night will provide the most vivid viewing with potentially 60 meteors shooting across the sky per hour.

Even if skies clear, you’re going to want to get away from city lights to get the best viewing. The “shooting stars” should be at their very best in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning and again Thursday night.

The yearly show is provided by the Comet Swift-Tuttle. This year’s show should be especially exciting due to the early setting moon each evening allowing the sky to be even darker.

