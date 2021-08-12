Clouds could keep view of annual meteor shower at bay

PITTSBURGH — The Perseids will be at its peak the next two nights, but clouds might keep us from getting a great view.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

The annual meteor shower started a couple of weeks ago, but Wednesday night and Thursday night will provide the most vivid viewing with potentially 60 meteors shooting across the sky per hour.

Even if skies clear, you’re going to want to get away from city lights to get the best viewing. The “shooting stars” should be at their very best in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning and again Thursday night.

The yearly show is provided by the Comet Swift-Tuttle. This year’s show should be especially exciting due to the early setting moon each evening allowing the sky to be even darker.