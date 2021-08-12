Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Henderson County in western North Carolina Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across the region but widespread Minor to Moderate flooding is ongoing. The upper French Broad River and associated headwaters, Davidson River, Mud Creek, and Cane Creek have crested and are receding but extensive Minor to Moderate flooding continues, impacting widespread low-lying areas adjacent to these streams. The Little River, Mills River, and the central French Broad River from Blantyre to Fletcher continues to rise and new areas of Minor to Moderate flooding will develop over the next several hours. It will take several hours for excessive runoff to subside and for area streams to crest and recede. Therefore, please do not let your guard down and avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. * Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include Hendersonville, Brevard, Mills River, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Rosman, Penrose, Brevard, Pisgah Forest, Blantyre, Mills River, Horse Shoe, Chimney Rock Village, Dupont State Forest, Looking Glass.