Nemaha County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Nemaha, Richardson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Nemaha; Richardson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Nemaha and Richardson Counties. * WHEN...Noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Taylorsville, or 5 miles west of Love Valley, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Alexander and northwestern Iredell Counties, including the following locations... Vashti and Hiddenite. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Low Humidity combined with Periods of Gusty North to Northeast Winds tonight into Wednesday .Winds are forecast to shift to the northeast tonight and Wednesday, with continued low afternoon humidity and poor overnight recoveries outside of valleys. These winds will ease a bit on Wednesday over the ridges, but will spread into the valleys. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph expected along exposed ridges late tonight through Wednesday morning. Northeast winds will ease somewhat later Wednesday, but will expand across the valleys. * HUMIDITY...Poor recoveries in the low 30`s tonight, especially over higher slopes and ridgetops. RH in the teens is expected again Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 136 and 137. * TIMING...Through 3 AM Tonight. * WINDS...North or becoming North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * LIGHTNING...Isolated thunder is possible tonight. * IMPACTS...New fire starts will spread rapidly.
Breathitt County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Breathitt, Clay, Lee, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Lee; Owsley; Perry; Wolfe The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lee County in southeastern Kentucky Eastern Owsley County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 430 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Campton, Simpson, Buckhorn, Chenowee, Yeadon, Guerrant, Gentry, Oakdale, Elkatawa, Copebranch, Turkey, War Creek, Lawson, Jetts Creek, Frozen Creek, Canoe, Curt, Fivemile and Sebastian`s Branch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Runoff from earlier heavy rainfall will continue to diminish through the evening hours. Additional light to moderate rainfall will continue over the area for up to an hour. Please continue to heed any road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT Thursday for portions of central Utah, northern Utah and southern Utah.
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Alleghany, southwestern Surry, northeastern Wilkes and central Yadkin Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 1145 PM EDT At 1114 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Traphill to near Buck Shoals. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elkin Fairview Yadkinville Jonesville Dobson Boonville and East Bend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Carroll County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Alleghany NC County in northwestern North Carolina Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Grayson County in southwestern Virginia The City of Galax in southwestern Virginia * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Expect ponding of water on roads and flooding of poor drainage areas. Debris may be washed onto area highways from roadside ditches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock High rain rates are expected...resulting in flooding of poor drainage areas. Urban street flooding is also possible in Galax and Mount Airy.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Utah, including the following area, Southwest Utah. * From 11 PM MDT this evening through Wednesday evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall are expected across the watch area this evening into Wednesday evening. There may be a decrease in rainfall rates Wednesday morning through early Wednesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, slickrock areas, small streams and normally dry washes. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
Burke County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Burke County in western North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 954 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across Burke and McDowell counties. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, but very little additional rainfall is expected. However, it will take several hours for excessive runoff to subside and for area streams to crest and recede. Therefore, please do not let your guard down and avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that may continue to experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Longview, Valdese, Salem, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Glen Alpine, Rhodhiss, South Mountains State Park, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Lake Rhodhiss, Hickory Regional Airport, Oak Hill, Dysartsville and Nebo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Clay County in southwestern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CHEROKEE AND CLAY COUNTIES At 222 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham; Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Clay County in southwestern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Transylvania County, NCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Henderson County in western North Carolina Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across the region but widespread Minor to Moderate flooding is ongoing. The upper French Broad River and associated headwaters, Davidson River, Mud Creek, and Cane Creek have crested and are receding but extensive Minor to Moderate flooding continues, impacting widespread low-lying areas adjacent to these streams. The Little River, Mills River, and the central French Broad River from Blantyre to Fletcher continues to rise and new areas of Minor to Moderate flooding will develop over the next several hours. It will take several hours for excessive runoff to subside and for area streams to crest and recede. Therefore, please do not let your guard down and avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. * Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include Hendersonville, Brevard, Mills River, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Rosman, Penrose, Brevard, Pisgah Forest, Blantyre, Mills River, Horse Shoe, Chimney Rock Village, Dupont State Forest, Looking Glass.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Clay County in southwestern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Transylvania County, NCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Henderson County in western North Carolina Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across the region but widespread Minor to Moderate flooding is ongoing. The upper French Broad River and associated headwaters, Davidson River, Mud Creek, and Cane Creek have crested and are receding but extensive Minor to Moderate flooding continues, impacting widespread low-lying areas adjacent to these streams. The Little River, Mills River, and the central French Broad River from Blantyre to Fletcher continues to rise and new areas of Minor to Moderate flooding will develop over the next several hours. It will take several hours for excessive runoff to subside and for area streams to crest and recede. Therefore, please do not let your guard down and avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. * Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include Hendersonville, Brevard, Mills River, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Rosman, Penrose, Brevard, Pisgah Forest, Blantyre, Mills River, Horse Shoe, Chimney Rock Village, Dupont State Forest, Looking Glass.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Prairie; Wibaux HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...Dawson, Wibaux and Prairie Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...Haze and smoke across the region will produce poor air quality and further complicate heat stress and illness.
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 902 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Little River Canyon National Preserve, Centre Municipal Airport, Gaylesville, Cornwall Furnace Park, Eastern Weiss Lake, Blanche, Little River Falls, Western Weiss Lake, Fullerton, Broomtown, Howells Crossroads, Waterhouse, New Moon and Chesterfield. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Garfield, Piute by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver; Garfield; Piute The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Piute County in central Utah Northwestern Garfield County in southern Utah Southeastern Beaver County in southern Utah * Until 315 PM MDT * At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Junction, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Junction, Circleville and Kingston. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 154 and 175. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Avery County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Swain; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Graham, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains and Spartanburg. * Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * Tropical moisture in place across the region will continue to promote widespread heavy showers through late tonight. Rainfall totals through tonight will vary widely, ranging from 2 to 3 inches in the lower Piedmont, to 3 to 5 inches across the foothills, to 5 to 8 inches in many mountain locations. Isolated 8 to 10 inch totals will be possible along the favored upslope areas of the eastern slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians.

