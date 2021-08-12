Cancel
New Family-Friendly Animated Adventure LITTLE VAMPIRE arrives on BD and DVD Oct 5 and Digital Sept 21

By Blacktooth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, a cute little vampire and his endearing friends abound perfectly timed for Halloween! The new animated family feature LITTLE VAMPIRE is coming to North American digital entertainment platforms on September 21 and in a Blu-ray+DVD combo pack, as well as a standalone DVD from SHOUT! KIDS in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL on October 5, 2021. Available for the first time on North American home entertainment shelves, the DVD and Blu-ray contain both the English and French audio tracks with English subtitles. Pre-order for the physical releases is available now at ShoutFactory.com and other fine home entertainment retailers.

