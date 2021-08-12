New Family-Friendly Animated Adventure LITTLE VAMPIRE arrives on BD and DVD Oct 5 and Digital Sept 21

Wytchwood, a crafting adventure game where you play as an old witch "in a land of gothic fables and fairytales," launches for Xbox this fall. Check out the trailer below:. Wytchwood has us play as the old witch of the woods — not to be confused with Little Witch in the Woods — who finds herself caught up in a "dark pact" she can't remember actually making. "You’ll travel the lands and uncover a rich narrative filled with a colourful cast of characters inspired by classic fables," says developer Alientrap Games' Ariane Laurence. "A weeping maiden awaits the return of her lost love, a brutish bear loves nothing more than to knock some heads together, and a feline trickster in a smart pair of boots is plaguing the local market with her deceptions. Only with your magic and sharp wit will you be able to right these wrongs."