Upcoming Horror Film SHINGLES Tapes CarousHELL Director Steve Rudzinski

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Rudzinski has been tapped to direct a feature horror anthology called Shingles!. Shingles is a book series that has been ongoing for years with a fairly large fanbase and can best be described as an adult-level Goosebumps. The multiple authors of the Shingles series have banded together to write a screenplay which adapts several of their book stories into one singular film. The film will have three core stories with additional adapted stories serving as the wrap around. This thing is going to have plenty of blood, monsters, and jokes.

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

#Horror Film#Feature Film#Original Film#Authors Dragons
