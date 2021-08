The city of Denton’s 911 and non-emergency lines were down for a short time Tuesday morning, but they have been restored, according to the city. The city announced on social media at 10:30 a.m. that the dispatch lines were down and provided temporary alternate numbers. At 10:55 a.m., the city fire department tweeted that the 911 system was back up, and the police department quickly followed up saying all lines were restored.