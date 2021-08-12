Cancel
Eerie Fairy Tales come to DVD & Digital on September 28th from Bayview Entertainment

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEerie Fairy Tales is a new horror anthology from writer/director Mart Sander and stars Lisette Pomerants, Jekaterina Novosjolova, and Kadri Rämmeld. Bayview Entertainment will release Eerie Fairy Tales on DVD & Digital coming September 28th, 2021. An anthology of bizarre, fantastic and spooky tales from the past, present and future,...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

