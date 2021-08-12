Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Otoe; Pawnee; Saline; Sarpy HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING Temperatures have fallen below potentially hazardous levels. Thus the Heat Advisory will expire at 9 PM this evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
County
Jefferson County, NE
City
Douglas, NE
County
Otoe County, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
City
Otoe, NE
County
Saline County, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
County
Gage County, NE
City
Johnson, NE
County
Cass County, NE
County
Johnson County, NE
County
Pawnee County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saline#Sarpy Heat Advisory#The Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy