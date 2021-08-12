Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Otoe; Pawnee; Saline; Sarpy HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING Temperatures have fallen below potentially hazardous levels. Thus the Heat Advisory will expire at 9 PM this evening.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0