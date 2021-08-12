Cancel
Climate change protestors arrested at high school after disrupting student pickup, Tampa police say

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Three protestors face criminal charges after causing problems during student pickup at Freedom High School Wednesday afternoon, according to Tampa police. The Tampa Police Department said Donald J. Zepeda, 21 of Holt, Michigan; Nicholas Vasquez, 23 of Tampa; and Jonathan Tijerina, 25 of Yreka, California, got on school ground at 3:57 p.m. to give students climate change material. However, the three had no legal grounds to be there, so administrators and the school resource officer confronted them on the matter.

