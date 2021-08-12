Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lafayette, Dixie and southeastern Taylor Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 950 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mayo to 21 miles southwest of Fowlers Bluff. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayo, Cross City, Steinhatchee, Horseshoe Point, Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Tennille, Shamrock, Clara, Cross City Airport, Shired Island, Old Town, Jonesboro, Hatch Bend, Salem, San Pedro Junction, Cooks Hammock, Howell Place, Guaranto Springs and Carbur. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
