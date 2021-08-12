Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dixie County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lafayette, Dixie and southeastern Taylor Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 950 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mayo to 21 miles southwest of Fowlers Bluff. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayo, Cross City, Steinhatchee, Horseshoe Point, Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Tennille, Shamrock, Clara, Cross City Airport, Shired Island, Old Town, Jonesboro, Hatch Bend, Salem, San Pedro Junction, Cooks Hammock, Howell Place, Guaranto Springs and Carbur. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cross City, FL
City
Salem, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
County
Dixie County, FL
County
Taylor County, FL
County
Lafayette County, FL
City
Horseshoe Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Coastal Dixie#Inland Dixie#Mayo#Horseshoe Point#Tennille Shamrock#Cooks Hammock#Howell Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy